Though government records show most Operation Dominic veterans weren’t exposed to unsafe levels of radiation, Shivers believes otherwise.

LONGVIEW, Texas — In 1962, U.S. service members on Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean were kept in the dark about the danger they faced — even as nuclear bombs filled the morning sky with fire.

Thousands of U.S. troops took part in Operation Dominic, a Department of Defense nuclear testing program.

U.S. Air Force mechanic Billy Shivers, a native of Beulah who now lives in Longview, was part of the program.