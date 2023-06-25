'We make sure they're safe': CASA for Kids of East Texas hosts Passport to Fun fundraiser

CASA held its second annual "Passport to Fun" fundraiser on Saturday benefitting and raising awareness for the organization's work.

TYLER, Texas — Court Appointed Special Advocates step in when the legal system must remove children from homes because of suspected abuse or neglect.

"That's when we come into the picture," said Mary Jo Burgess, CASA for Kids of East Texas executive director. "(Children) go to foster homes (and) residential centers, but we visit them. We make sure they're safe."

