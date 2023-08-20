Lufkin Police asks East Texans to wear blue on Monday in honor of Officer Holley

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is asking East Texans to show their support by wearing blue on Monday, Aug. 21, in honor of Officer Holley.

Flags will also be displayed at half-staff across the community in his remembrance.

"(Officer Holley) passed away in the performance of his duties. The noble duty of protecting our children each and every day, standing between them and the evil in this world. And, he did it with a smile," said the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.