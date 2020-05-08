No injuries reported after Wednesday morning residential fire in Longview

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 903-237-1217.

Fire crews extinguished an early Wednesday morning structure fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded to 111 Garret Street for a reported residential structure fire, around 4:52 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the wood frame structure fully involved in flames.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one structure without any further damage.

No one was injured in this incident.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined but investigators learned that a homeless male had been staying in the house for the past few days.

Anyone with information about this fire or any other fires is are asked to call 903-237-1217.