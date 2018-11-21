Her journey hasn't been an easy one.

READ about how Fate's journey began.

We first heard about this pup back in August, found on the sound of the road with a trash bag glued to her fur.

After months of love and care, this pup now named Fate is ready for her forever home.

Fate is a 3-5 year old Shepherd-Husky mix.

She's good with kids and other pups.

She would do better in a calm environment.

She even knows a few tricks, with some motivation of course.

If you'd like to make Fate a part of your furr-ever home, contact Tails from the Heart Rescue!

