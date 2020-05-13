JACKSONVILLE, Texas — On this week's edition of WEDNESDAY WAGS, the Jacksonville Animal Shelter introduces us to Brenda.

Brenda is a black lab-mix and is about 12-weeks-old. She loves to play with toys and soaks up all the cuddles she can get.

The Jacksonville Animal Shelter says Brenda is a smart and loyal pup.

Her adoption fee is $40.

For more information on Brenda, call the Jacksonville Animal Shelter at (903) 339-3386.

