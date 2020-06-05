TYLER, Texas — This week's Wednesday Wags features four cuties who are waiting for there "Furever Homes" at Nicholas Pet Haven.

Tillie is a 2-year-old pit bull that has been with the shelter since she the day she was born. She’s also up-to-date on her shots.

Volunteers say she doesn’t get excited when someone visits the shelter, but they hope someone will pick this sweet girl to be part of their family. She loves to play with water, and more than anything, she just wants a forever home to show her what true love is all about.

There are also two chiweenie-mixes, Jeanie and Rosita. They were dumped at Lake Tyler, but they’re sweet pups with laid back personalities. They are 5-months-old and up-to-date on their shots.

Petey is a 5-month-old St. Bernard-mix. He’s an adorable pup with a calm personality and would do well with kids and other animals.

Contact Nicholas Pet Haven at (903) 312-7585 with adoption inquiries.