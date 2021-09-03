WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard, highlights

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 2 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you highlights and scores from all across the Piney Woods.
SCORES - FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Mildred 0 - Cayuga 0 (1Q)
Tenaha 0 - Arp 0 (1Q)
Hughes Springs 0 - Harmony 0 (1Q)
Tyler Legacy 0 - Tyler High 0 (1Q)
Lufkin 0 - Nacogdoches 0 (1Q)
Sulphur Springs 0 - Lovejoy 0 (1Q)
Prairiland 0 - Edgewood 0 (1Q)
Wills Point 0 - Mineola 0 (1Q)
Malakoff 0 - Van 0 (1Q)
Paul Pewitt 0 - Atlanta 0 (1Q)
Pittsburg 0 - Mt. Vernon 0 (1Q)
Dekalb 0 - New Boston 0 (1Q)
Henderson 0 - Gilmer 0 (1Q)
Brook Hill 0 - Spring Hill 0 (1Q)
Daingerfield 0 - Tatum 0 (1Q)
Cornerstone 0 - Carthage 0 (1Q)
Jefferson 0 - Center 0 (1Q)
Waxahachie Life 0 - Athens 0 (1Q)
Fairfield 0 - Brownsboro 0 (1Q)
Rusk 0 - Crockett 0 (1Q)
Buffalo 0 - Westwood 0 (1Q)
Royse City 0 - Whitehouse 0 (1Q)
Kemp 0 - Mabank 0 (1Q)
Kilgore 0 - Hallsville 0 (1Q)
Marshall 0 - Longview 0 (1Q)
Lindale 0 - Pine Tree 0 (1Q)
Palestine 0 - Jacksonville 0 (1Q)
Sherman 0 - Mt. Pleasant 0 (1Q)
Livingston 0 - Chapel Hill 0 (1Q)
Canton 0 - North Lamar 0 (1Q)
Linden-Kildare 0 - Clarksville 0 (1Q)
New Diana 0 - Redwater 0 (1Q)
Bullard 0 - Caddo Mills 0 (1Q)
Hooks 0 - Winnsboro 0 (1Q)
Queen City 0 - Union Grove 0 (1Q)
Beckville 0 - Harleton 0 (1Q)
Ore City 0 - White Oak 0 (1Q)
Sabine 0 - West Rusk 0 (1Q)
Winona 0 - Frankston 0 (1Q)
Joaquin 0 - Elysian Fields 0 (1Q)
Alba-Golden 0 - Big Sandy 0 (1Q)
Waskom 0 - Timpson 0 (1Q)
Troup 0 - Carlisle 0 (1Q)