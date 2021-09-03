x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scoreboard, highlights

Catch Under the Lights on CBS19 at 10:15 p.m. and again at 11 p.m. on The CW.

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 2 of the East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you highlights and scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Mildred 0 - Cayuga 0 (1Q)

Tenaha 0 - Arp 0 (1Q)

Hughes Springs 0 - Harmony 0 (1Q)

Tyler Legacy 0 - Tyler High 0 (1Q)

Lufkin 0 - Nacogdoches 0 (1Q)

Sulphur Springs 0 - Lovejoy 0 (1Q)

Prairiland 0 - Edgewood 0 (1Q)

Wills Point 0 - Mineola 0 (1Q)

Malakoff 0 - Van 0 (1Q)

Paul Pewitt 0 - Atlanta 0 (1Q)

Pittsburg 0 - Mt. Vernon 0 (1Q)

Dekalb 0 - New Boston 0 (1Q)

Henderson 0 - Gilmer 0 (1Q)

Brook Hill 0 - Spring Hill 0 (1Q)

Daingerfield 0 - Tatum 0 (1Q)

Cornerstone 0 - Carthage 0 (1Q)

Jefferson 0 - Center 0 (1Q)

Waxahachie Life 0 - Athens 0 (1Q)

Fairfield 0 - Brownsboro 0 (1Q)

Rusk 0 - Crockett 0 (1Q)

Buffalo 0 - Westwood 0 (1Q)

Royse City 0 - Whitehouse 0 (1Q)

Kemp 0 - Mabank 0 (1Q)

Kilgore 0 - Hallsville 0 (1Q)

Marshall 0 - Longview 0 (1Q)

Lindale 0 - Pine Tree 0 (1Q)

Palestine 0 - Jacksonville 0 (1Q)

Sherman 0 - Mt. Pleasant 0 (1Q)

Livingston 0 - Chapel Hill 0 (1Q)

Canton 0 - North Lamar 0 (1Q)

Linden-Kildare 0 - Clarksville 0 (1Q)

New Diana 0 - Redwater 0 (1Q)

Bullard 0 - Caddo Mills 0 (1Q)

Hooks 0 - Winnsboro 0 (1Q)

Queen City 0 - Union Grove 0 (1Q)

Beckville 0 - Harleton 0 (1Q)

Ore City 0 - White Oak 0 (1Q)

Sabine 0 - West Rusk 0 (1Q)

Winona 0 - Frankston 0 (1Q)

Joaquin 0 - Elysian Fields 0 (1Q)

Alba-Golden 0 - Big Sandy 0 (1Q)

Waskom 0 - Timpson 0 (1Q)

Troup 0 - Carlisle 0 (1Q)

    

Related Articles