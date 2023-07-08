Weekend Bloom small business event happening Sunday at the Square

The event will take place on Sunday, July 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entertainment will include DJ Sean Jamal from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — An event catering to small business, Weekend Bloom, will be taking place on Sunday, July 9 at the Tyler downtown Square.

Hosted by Mar Hernandez, the event allows small businesses to share their products and services, network with other small business owners, and gain knowledge about owning a business.

“The event started last year in my office on 9th Street; I’m an independent life insurance and retirement agent,” said Hernandez. “The event has grown so much since then, we had to move it downtown.”