Weekend Bloom small business event happening Sunday at the Square

TYLER, Texas — An event catering to small business, Weekend Bloom, will be taking place on Sunday, July 9 at the Tyler downtown Square.
Hosted by Mar Hernandez, the event allows small businesses to share their products and services, network with other small business owners, and gain knowledge about owning a business.
“The event started last year in my office on 9th Street; I’m an independent life insurance and retirement agent,” said Hernandez. “The event has grown so much since then, we had to move it downtown.”
