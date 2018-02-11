Here's a few local happenings going on this weekend:
Annual Tyler Heart walk and 5k race
- Saturday 11/3/2018 - Downtown Square
- check in begins at 7:30 a.m.
- 5-k will begins at 8:30, then walk at 9 a.m.
- free parking at the parking garage at Elm and Broadway
- Saturday 11/3/2018 - Moore Station Old School
- 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- participants can win up to a 1,000 for the best ribs, chicken and brisket
- admission is $10 -15 for food
Day of the Dead Festival, Tyler
- Sunday 11/4/18 - Bergfeld Park
- FREE event, family friendly
- live music, food, vendors and activities for the little ones
Bounce... Roll... Skate... Roll Skate Party
- Sunday 11/4/2018 - Aloha Roller Palace, Mesquite
- Tickets start at around $12
- night for the adults to have some fun!
