Here's a few local happenings going on this weekend:

Annual Tyler Heart walk and 5k race

  • Saturday 11/3/2018 - Downtown Square
  • check in begins at 7:30 a.m.
  • 5-k will begins at 8:30, then walk at 9 a.m.
  • free parking at the parking garage at Elm and Broadway

East Texas Barbeque Cook Off

  • Saturday 11/3/2018 - Moore Station Old School
  • 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • participants can win up to a 1,000 for the best ribs, chicken and brisket
  • admission is $10 -15 for food

Day of the Dead Festival, Tyler

  • Sunday 11/4/18 - Bergfeld Park
  • FREE event, family friendly
  • live music, food, vendors and activities for the little ones

Bounce... Roll... Skate... Roll Skate Party

  • Sunday 11/4/2018 - Aloha Roller Palace, Mesquite
  • Tickets start at around $12
  • night for the adults to have some fun!
