Looking for weekend plans? From Tyler to Nacogdoches, we've got you covered!
3rd Annual BACK THE BLUE IN LINDALE (August 10, 2018 at at Pickers Pavilion)
- August 10, 2018 from 4-11 p.m.
- Performance by Love & War in Texas
- Authentic Site PLUS car show, vendors and family fun across the street before the show
WORLD LION DAY at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler (August 11, 2018)
- Held from 10-5 p.m.
- special day to celebrate for precious lions and guests
- Visitors who wear brown or dress like a lions will get half off admission
- Enrichment with the cats at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.!
HIT THE BRICKS TYLER (August 11, 2018 in Downtown Tyler)
- End of Summer Bash
- From 8 a.m.-noon: Rose City Farmers Market located at 302 S. Broadway Ave.
- At 9 a.m.: Bounce houses on the square ($3-$5 per house or $15 for unlimited jump)
- From 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt at the Goodman-LeGrand Museum
SEA SIDE (BYOB) COOKIE DECORATING WORKSHOP (August 12, 2018 at Pottery Café/ Canvas & Cork Studio in Tyler)
- Starts at 3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
- Hosted by Good Juju Gourmet Cookies
- Guests will get a half-dozen cookies to decorate and take home
7th Annual INK LIFE LONGVIEW TX 2018 (August 10-12, 2018 at Maude Cobb)
- Tickets online
- 7th annual
- top tattoo artists
- live performances
- Final Ink Life event in Texas
SOCIAL SUNDAY STREET TACOS SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE (August 12) Longview
- Starts at 2:30 p.m.
- Street tacos, with all the goodies, Elote, homemade salsa, Spanish rice, beans, fresh cheeses, a margarita special I’m sure will be in play
- social Sunday to help drive school supplies to local schools
- asking people to bring supplies
PAINT THE MARKET PURPLE (August 11, 2018 at the Nacogdoches Farmers Market)
- From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Held to support SFA by, shopping local, local music, plus crafts, decorating contests, drawings, and more!
- Welcoming students back!
