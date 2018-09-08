Looking for weekend plans? From Tyler to Nacogdoches, we've got you covered!

3rd Annual BACK THE BLUE IN LINDALE (August 10, 2018 at at Pickers Pavilion)

August 10, 2018 from 4-11 p.m.

Performance by Love & War in Texas

Authentic Site PLUS car show, vendors and family fun across the street before the show

WORLD LION DAY at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler (August 11, 2018)

Held from 10-5 p.m.

special day to celebrate for precious lions and guests

Visitors who wear brown or dress like a lions will get half off admission

Enrichment with the cats at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.!

HIT THE BRICKS TYLER (August 11, 2018 in Downtown Tyler)

End of Summer Bash

From 8 a.m.-noon: Rose City Farmers Market located at 302 S. Broadway Ave.

At 9 a.m.: Bounce houses on the square ($3-$5 per house or $15 for unlimited jump)

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt at the Goodman-LeGrand Museum

SEA SIDE (BYOB) COOKIE DECORATING WORKSHOP (August 12, 2018 at Pottery Café/ Canvas & Cork Studio in Tyler)

Starts at 3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Hosted by Good Juju Gourmet Cookies

Guests will get a half-dozen cookies to decorate and take home

7th Annual INK LIFE LONGVIEW TX 2018 (August 10-12, 2018 at Maude Cobb)

Tickets online

7 th annual

annual top tattoo artists

live performances

Final Ink Life event in Texas

SOCIAL SUNDAY STREET TACOS SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE (August 12) Longview

Starts at 2:30 p.m.

Street tacos, with all the goodies, Elote, homemade salsa, Spanish rice, beans, fresh cheeses, a margarita special I’m sure will be in play

social Sunday to help drive school supplies to local schools

asking people to bring supplies

PAINT THE MARKET PURPLE (August 11, 2018 at the Nacogdoches Farmers Market)

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Held to support SFA by, shopping local, local music, plus crafts, decorating contests, drawings, and more!

Welcoming students back!

