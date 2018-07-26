EAST TEXAS — Stumped for weekend plans in East Texas? The Morning Loop team has got you covered with all sorts of fun for the whole family!

List of Events

Bergfeld Summer Showcase - Bergfeld Park in Tyler - Friday July 27, 2018

Food vendors

LIVE music

FREE

More info here

Shivers Outdoor Movie Night - Shivers in Longview - Friday July 27, 2018

"Coco" starts at sundown on the lawn

Arrive early for good lawn seating and parking

Co-hosted by New Age Cinemas

More info here

Great Texas Balloon Race - Longview - Friday through Sunday July 28, 2018

Balloon flights

Balloon Glows

Live concerts

Food vendors

More info here

Tyler Record Convention - Courtyard Marriot in Tyler - Saturday July 28, 2018

Thousands of record for sale from more than 20 vendors

45's, CD's, T-shirts, posters and a few 78's

Adults $5, Kids FREE

More info here

Longview Kennel Club Dog Show - Maude Cobb Convention Center - Saturday through Sunday July 29, 2018

61st Annual All-Breed show

New Vendors, new show chair etc.

More info here

