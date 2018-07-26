EAST TEXAS — Stumped for weekend plans in East Texas? The Morning Loop team has got you covered with all sorts of fun for the whole family!
List of Events
Bergfeld Summer Showcase - Bergfeld Park in Tyler - Friday July 27, 2018
- Food vendors
- LIVE music
- FREE
- More info here
Shivers Outdoor Movie Night - Shivers in Longview - Friday July 27, 2018
- "Coco" starts at sundown on the lawn
- Arrive early for good lawn seating and parking
- Co-hosted by New Age Cinemas
- More info here
Great Texas Balloon Race - Longview - Friday through Sunday July 28, 2018
- Balloon flights
- Balloon Glows
- Live concerts
- Food vendors
- More info here
Tyler Record Convention - Courtyard Marriot in Tyler - Saturday July 28, 2018
- Thousands of record for sale from more than 20 vendors
- 45's, CD's, T-shirts, posters and a few 78's
- Adults $5, Kids FREE
- More info here
Longview Kennel Club Dog Show - Maude Cobb Convention Center - Saturday through Sunday July 29, 2018
- 61st Annual All-Breed show
- New Vendors, new show chair etc.
- More info here
© 2018 KYTX