Ice storm debris cleanup continues in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Solid Waste is still picking up debris from the ice storm that passed through East Texas in early February.

According to the Tyler Solid Waste Director Leroy sparrow said they have nearly picked up half of the 2,400 request for debris removal in Tyler.

"They have brought in two contracting groups with a total of six trucks to try and collect all of the debris from the storm in a timely manner," Sparrow said. "They are collecting the branches in the order that the service was requested."

Sparrow said the smaller piles with branches no longer than 4 feet, less than 50 pounds to tie up and a garbage man will be able to take that when they pick up your trash.

"Come Monday if you have already placed your work order and it has not been picked up, Monday would be the day to follow up with us on the work order," Sparrow said. "For people that have not put in a work order they need to call the solid waste office and put in your work order."

To put in a work order or follow up on a work order, visit the Tyler Solid Waste website.