HENDERSON COUNTY — Kerry Wayland Hicks, a 51-year-old Lindale man and well-known member of his community, died after a motorcycle crash that happened at around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on Farm to Market 317.

According to DPS, Hicks was heading West on Farm to Market 317 when he approached a sweeping right curve.

While that was happening, KC Scott Allen, a 30-year-old Itasca man, was heading east on the road and approached the curve from the opposite direction.

Authorities said that Hicks did not negotiate the curve, crossed into the center stripe and entered the eastbound lane just ahead of Allen.

Allen then tried taking evasive action to the right but the left front of his vehicle was hit by Hicks' motorcycle.

Hicks was thrown from the motorcycle and he landed on the roadway. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

DPS said HIcks was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and Allen was not injured.

Hicks is a well-known member of the Lindale community, and several locals have paid their respects accross social media and on his obituary web page.

He was also a part of Wayland and the Travelers, a local band that traveled across East Texas to play their music.

