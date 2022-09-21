Wellness Wednesday: Eating healthy on the go

Eating a well-balanced meal can be hard on the go. Here are some quick tips to eating healthy on a busy schedule

TYLER, Texas — Eating a well-balanced meal with our busy lives can be hard sometimes and it’s often east just to pull up into a drive-thru.

"The main good foods we want to go after are high in antioxidants. Your green leafy vegetables are really good, avocados, believe it or not avocados are fantastic, they go on about everything," said J. Chris Hubert from Advanced Remedy Center. "But that’s where most people fall short and are deficient, green leafy vegetables."

Now for those morning meals, Hubert said it’s best to blend it up and take it on the go.

"You can also just make your own fresh organic smoothie. Just put as many fruits and veggies as you can. Good almond milk and coconut milk and roll, but smoothies seem to be the best option because most people are crunched for time in the morning," Hubert said.

And before you know it, it’s lunch time already. Hubert recommended not to overthink or overpack a lunch or else you’ll be feeling slumped for the rest of the day.

"Pick your protein, pick your veggies, try to stay light, try to keep it where you won’t yawn all afternoon and your productivity goes through the roof," Hubert said.

And to wrap up our day, stay away from those heavy breaded meals – it may affect the way you sleep at night. An alternative to laying your food in grease is by popping it in the air fryer.

"It’s a much better choice than throwing your food in the fat of grease," Hubert said.