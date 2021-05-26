WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Parents' role in helping children cope with mental health issues

According to the Texas DSHS, since the pandemic started, mental health-related hospital visits rose 24% for children ages 5-11, and 31% for children ages 12-17.

TYLER, Texas — More than a year into the pandemic, studies have shown the drastic impacts mental health has had on children.

Caroline Crawford experienced these effects first-hand as a junior at an East Texas school.

"It was just everyone was just like kind of shocked, because he was like, he was really funny and outgoing and like really good friends," she said as she described the day she and her friends found out one of her close friends lost his battle with his mental illness.

"It was really just kind of a kind of a shock for everyone that he had passed away," she said. "We just really didn't realize like how his deep the hurting was that he was experiencing."

Before the coronavirus disease, suicide was the second-leading cause of death among teenagers and young Americans.

In fact, a recent report showed Smith County has the highest suicide rate of the state's largest 25 counties.

"This is like a really big problem in our country, and in our state, which really sad," Crawford said.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, since the pandemic started, mental-health-related hospital visits rose 24% for children ages 5-11, and 31% for children ages 12-17.

Dr. Tiya Johnson specializes in child and adolescent psychiatry for UT Health East Texas Behavioral Health. She said good mental health in children really starts with their parents.

"What I tell parents is to pay attention to if there's a change in behavior," she said.

To notice those changes, parents need to build a healthy relationship with their children.

"Playing board games is always a good way to just build that bond, and I think once you have that bond built, when the child is having difficult feelings or emotions, it's going to be much easier for them to come and talk about it," Doctor Johnson said.

Another important note is for parents to monitor their teens' social media accounts.

"Some kids absolutely hate that their parents have access to and know about all of that stuff, but it's very important for parents to have access to social media and check it regularly," she said.

If you or your child are experiencing mental health issues, East Texas offers several resources, you can find a list here.