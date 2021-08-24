Wells ISD cancels classes due to COVID

All athletic events are canceled through Tuesday, Aug. 31. There will be no practice until Monday, Aug. 30.

WELLS, Texas — A fifth East Texas school district is shutting down for the week due to the coronavirus.

According to Wells ISD, students were released at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

"We feel this is the best decision for the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees,," Wells ISD said in a statement. "Please, if possible, try to keep your children at home without mingling with others in order to slow the spread of illness."

All athletic events are canceled through Tuesday, Aug. 31. There will be no practice until Monday, Aug. 30.

The district will disinfect all buses and normal schedules will resume on Monday, Aug. 30.