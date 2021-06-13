"We're queer and we're proud": Hundreds gather in downtown Tyler for Drag and Pride Walk

Saturday's Downtown Drag and Pride Walk is one of the largest LGBTQ+ events to ever take place in East Texas — easily topping 400 people at its peak.

TYLER, Texas — On Saturday, hundreds of people made their way to Downtown Tyler to show support for the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month.

"This celebration was in response to homophobia that was just blatantly out in a local Facebook group," Raynie Castaneda, the event's organizer, said.

But Castaneda didn't expect so many people to come.

Saturday's Downtown Drag and Pride Walk is one of the largest LGBTQ+ events to ever take place in East Texas — easily topping 400 people at its peak.

The event quickly turned from a protest of homophobia to a celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride.

"To be around so many people who probably have the same feeling as I do is such an amazing feeling to me," Allison Runk said.

Runk, who identifies as queer, says that she was worried about coming out due to growing up in historically conservative areas. But having a big gathering like the Pride Walk feels validating.

"It just feels so amazing that people can feel comfortable to get out here and be themselves," Runk said.

The event started with a drag walk around the square at 10:30 a.m., and concluded with a talent show at 12:00 p.m.

"I've lived in Tyler all my life and ... there's never been anything like this. And I feel good that we're getting represented," Justin Anderson, another attendee, said.

Anderson and his fiance, Coby Archa, participated in the Drag Walk. Anderson said he'd never expected to be out in East Texas, "much less in drag."

Downtown Tyler Drag and Pride Walk 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Archa said they were here to support younger generations so they feel "seen and heard."

"When I was younger, there was no representation at all," Archa, 48, said. "I’m proud of East Texas. There’s more support than we ever could have imagined.”

Stephen Hidalgo, who identifies as gay, also came out in drag. He lived in Tyler during the 1960s, and came out during the 1970s after he attended seminary.

He now does volunteer work around Tyler, including being involved with Tyler Area Gays — a group that supports people within the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

"It’s nice to see this change," Hidalgo said. "This was not here for a very long time.”

Castaneda has organized other LGBTQ+ events in Tyler, including a Gay Marriage-A-Thon last November. But even then, only roughly 30 people showed up, she said.

"Tyler has never had this," Castaneda said. "And for us to be holding hands and hugging each other and singing and dancing ... it's so important for us and for this area."

Sir Issac Nelson grew up in Tyler and said this event felt like a huge step forward for East Texas. He lived in New York for 10 years and says this event feels more impactful than marching in World Pride.

"It's the moving forward and the liberation of this town as we progress," Nelson said.

Runk says she believes there still needs to be more progress. She believes that the spirit of Pride Month needs to continue all year, not just in June. But events like these, she said, can mark progress.

"We should be like out in public sharing the fact that we're queer and we're proud," Runk said.