Wesley Hicks announces his reelection as Smith County Precinct 5 constable

Hicks was sworn into office on October 6, 2022 as a interim Precinct 5 Constable and is now seeking reelection.

TYLER, Texas — Precinct 5 Constable Wesley Hicks has officially announced his run for reelection on Wednesday.

Hicks is a lifelong resident of Lindale and graduate of Lindale High School. He holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Tyler Junior College and attended the East Texas Police Academy. Additionally, Hicks holds a masters peace officer license.

Before serving in the Constable's Office, Hicks worked for the Smith County Sheriff's Office serving as a Patrol Deputy, Sergeant and Lieutenant.

Devoting his entire life to public safety, "I want to continue to serve and make a difference in our Precinct as your Constable," Hicks said.