WEST HAVEN, Conn. — State and local officials are investigating after two people were killed in a steam explosion at the West Haven VA Medical Center.
Reportedly killed were a VA employee and a contractor. There were no reported transports to local hospitals following the explosion.
State Police said their Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has been called in to help investigate with the local fire marshal.
The explosion happened at the back of the campus according to officials at the scene.
