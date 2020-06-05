NEW LONDON, Texas — West Rusk is the latest district in East Texas to announce a date for graduation.

West Rusk High School will host graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 on June 5 at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.

Gov. Greg Abbott addressed graduation ceremonies during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. He gave high school three options for ceremonies:

Outdoor ceremonies with social distancing between family groups

Hybrid ceremonies with one student at a time photographed receiving their diploma

Vehicle ceremonies with drive-by graduations, similar to the birthday parades that have become popular across the country

Gov. Abbott says at-risk groups, including people over the age of 65 and people with underlying conditions, should stay home and watch the ceremony online if possible.

