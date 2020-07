According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred near mile marker 575. Drivers are asked to take the Barber Road exit as a detour.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Highway 271 are shut down due to a crash.

