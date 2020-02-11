x
Westwood Primary School to close for 2 weeks starting Tuesday

Westwood ISD made the decision out of an abundance of caution to help the ongoing goal of containing the spread of COVID-19.
PALESTINE, Texas — Westwood ISD announced Monday that Westwood Primary School will close for two weeks starting Tuesday, November 3 and running through November 16.

According to the district, the decision was made to support the ongoing goal of containing the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning November 3, Primary campus staff will continue to teach in a virtual setting.

The Primary campus will also be deeply sanitized to ensure that it is ready to re-open Tuesday, November 17, according to the district.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: LIST: East Texas school districts ending remote learning