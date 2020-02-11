Westwood Primary School to close for 2 weeks starting Tuesday

PALESTINE, Texas — Westwood ISD announced Monday that Westwood Primary School will close for two weeks starting Tuesday, November 3 and running through November 16.
According to the district, the decision was made to support the ongoing goal of containing the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning November 3, Primary campus staff will continue to teach in a virtual setting.
The Primary campus will also be deeply sanitized to ensure that it is ready to re-open Tuesday, November 17, according to the district.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.