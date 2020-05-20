TEXAS, USA —

Just in time for National Burger Month, Whataburger is making the easiest, most rewarding way to customize cravings even better.

Now through Sunday, May 24, at participating Whataburger locations, customers can purchase one Whataburger online and get a second one FREE! The offer is redeemable online only.

Online ordering at Whataburger lets customers customize and save their favorite orders – not to mention save time with quick and convenient curbside pickup.

To redeem this offer, sign in to an existing Whataburger account or open a new account by downloading the free Whataburger App from the App Store or Google Play. You can also order online at Whataburger.com.

