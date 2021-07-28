What are the twisties in gymnastics?

It's something non-gymnasts have been curious about since Simone Biles mentioned the term on Tuesday after pulling out of the Team All-Around.

TYLER, Texas — The face of Team USA and, quite possibly, the Tokyo Olympic Games, Simone Biles, has withdrawn from competition to focus on her mental health.

She also says she's been dealing with the "twisties." But, what exactly is that? It's something non-gymnasts have been curious about since Biles mentioned the term on Tuesday after pulling out of the Team All-Around.

According to Olympics.com, Biles' 2016 Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez says the "twisties" can set in when doing high level elements, typically on floor or vault, and it becomes difficult to compartmentalize the exact element a gymnast’s body is attempting."

“The rhythm is off, and your brain will like stutter step for half a second and that's enough to throw off the whole skill,” Hernandez said to Olympics.com. “And, so, it happens, and it takes a second to get over that.”

Hernandez went on to say she's had the "twisties" before and it's painful.

Olympics.com reports Biles had experienced the "twisties" before, even leading up to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Catharine Burns, who describes herself as a former gymnast and diver, took to Twitter to break down exactly what the "twisties" are.

Hi, your friendly neighborhood former gymnast and diver here to attempt to explain the mental phenomenon Simone Biles is experiencing: the dreaded twisties. 💀 — Catherine Burns (@WittyNameChoice) July 28, 2021