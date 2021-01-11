What do divorced parents need to know about their rights when it comes to vaccinating their kids against COVID-19?

A family law attorney explains the challenges divorced parents face and the options available to them.

TYLER, Texas — Nearly three million Texas children could be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the next few days if the CDC grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5-11. But divorced parents may face more hurdles when it comes to vaccinating their kids.

“The phone has been ringing, ringing, ringing off the wall with people upset about the vaccination,” Will Shelton said Monday.

Shelton is a family law attorney in Tyler with more than three decades of experience. He said whether to vaccinate a child has caused lots of conflicts among divorced parents, but it is rarely something couples plan for.

Shelton explained that Texas Family Code gives most divorced parents independent authority for their kids’ medical care, in part to ensure that a child gets proper medical care at the time they need it. “Vaccination falls squarely right within their rights to go have the vaccine administered,” he stated.

Since each parent in most cases has the power to approve a vaccination for their child without the input of the other, Shelton said he has seen lots of pro-vaccine parents take their kids to get the shot and tell the other one afterward, when it is too late to stop it. “More asked for forgiveness than permission,” he said, “when it comes to that bundle of rights.”

So far, these decisions have been left to parents of children 12 years or older. For the divorced parents of younger kids who are about to deal with this question, Shelton recommended a joint meeting with their pediatrician or their own doctor. He added that he had a client get a mediator to help them create a plan.

“The parties were arguing, and neither one unilaterally took the children to receive the vaccination,” Shelton explained. “And they were able to reach an agreement with certainly the input from the lawyers and just trying to encourage some harmony. They're going to give it another six months before they do the vaccine. And they agreed that until or unless there are negative studies, negative information that comes out that they've agreed we're going to wait and get more data to make the decision. So I mean, I thought that was a fairly reasonable compromise."

Parents can also file with the courts to ask for an emergency injunction to stop their ex from vaccinating their child. Shelton said judges will often turn to guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics for answers about the medical care of children, and the AAP supports vaccination.

But Shelton advised parents to do their research and ask experts about what is best for their children. A wrong decision either way could affect their parental rights in the future.