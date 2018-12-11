TYLER, TX — It was a popular question this morning as "Areal" Flood Warnings went in place across East Texas. What is "Areal"? Is it a word? Is it a misspelling? Well, it is a word, it isn't a misspelling, and here's what it means!

Areal is the adjective version of the noun area. It means of or pertaining to an area. The National Weather Service uses this term to refer to a flood warning that will cover a broad area but isn't a flash flood or a flood related to a body of water. It is important to know the difference between the major flood alerts you are likely to see here in East Texas, so we listed them below.

Minor, non-life/property threatening flooding is occurring. This flooding will be mainly in low lying areas.

Life/Property threatening flooding is occurring. Water rises gradually over a prolonged period. (6 hours or more.)

Life/Property threatening flooding is occurring. Water rises rapidly and violently over a short-term period of time. (6 hours or less.)

Flooding is occurring along a river or waterway. Water will rise or stay elevated from continued rainfall in the region feeding the waterway. These warnings and high water levels can stay in place for days or even weeks after the rainfall that caused them has moved on.

Regardless of the type of flood warning, you should take them all seriously. Always remember, never drive through flooded roadways and to head all evacuation orders. When flooding strikes, just like with all severe weather, the CBS 19 Weather Team will have you covered!

