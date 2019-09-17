TYLER, Texas — Across the country many people suffer from food insecurity each year. In East Texas, it is a crisis thousands of face each day.

According to the East Texas Food Bank, 240,000 East Texans are food insecure. That equals to 1 in 5 adults and 1 and 4 children who do not have enough access to food.

Dr. Valerie Smith with St. Paul Children’s Foundation says she sees children suffer from this all the time.

“Food insecurity is big problem here in East Texas, and in Smith County, specifically," Dr. Smith said.

When a child doesn’t have access to enough nutritious food, they could face health problems like anemia or obesity. Adults also are at risk for health problems such as arthritis, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

However, organizations like the East Texas Food Bank are helping to fight the crisis.

“If you are going to contribute food, it is the food that you would want to serve on the table to your family. And not just what you've got leftover,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith says a small donation can make a huge difference to a family in need.

If you are interested in helping local families, you can check out Smith County Food Security for more information.