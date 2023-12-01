What's in store for the East Texas economy?

A well-known economist presented his economic outlook for Tyler today.

TYLER, Texas — A well-known economist presented his economic outlook for Tyler today. He believes the economy here in east Texas will stay strong.

One key point to take away is that the health care system here in east Texas is adding jobs to the area. Another is that there are more jobs than workers across the state, and East Texas isn’t spared from that workforce shortage.

"Medical is one of the thriving forces which there are training institutions where people can obtain the credentials to get these jobs," said Workforce Solutions area operations manager, Stephen Lynch. He says one of the biggest drivers of Tyler's economy is the healthcare industry.

"Fortunately in Tyler, there’s a lot of different jobs that are available in the service industry. But the medical industry is very strong," said Lynch.

And it separates East Texas' economy from the rest of the state.

"You’ve been doing that for 25 years now. When you add in the medical school, the new cancer institute at CHIRSTUS, there’s a lot of things going on," said Perryman Group Founder/CEO, Dr. Ray Perryman.

He says that sets up well for East Texas in terms of job growth. "You’ve out performed the nation and that state in those key metrics. Which again, speaks about the diversity of the area,"

Over the next five years, Perryman said the U.S. is expecting 1.73% job growth. Texas IS a little ahead of that at 1.77%, but Dr. Perryman mentioned that east Texas is expected to outperform the nation and the state at 1.98%.

"Of the net new jobs here in the country, 70% are here in Texas," said Dr. Perryman. And with a lot of jobs available in the state..., "We’re going to be dealing with work force issues for a long time," said Dr. Perryman.

It's an issue that, Dr. Perryman says is not new and won't go away anytime soon.

"Our population is not growing rapidly enough to create all the workers we’re going to need for the future," said Dr. Perryman. "And that’s just something we can deal with technology, with immigration reform, with things to incentives people to come back into the work force."

"Every week we’re having a hiring event here at the workforce center because of the demand for workers is on going," said Lynch.