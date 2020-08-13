x
What movies will be showing at AMC Theaters; 15 cent ticket prices on reopening day

As the theaters reopen, AMC says masks will be required for all.
Credit: KYTX

AMC announce the reopening of their theaters nationwide after closing down due to COVID-19.

AMC theaters will offer ticket prices of 15 cents per movie on its reopening day, Aug. 20. 

Below is a complied list of movie showings:

Opening Aug. 20

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Black Panther
  • Back to the Future
  • Bloodshot
  • The Goonies
  • I Still Believe
  • Jumanji: The Next Level
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Grease
  • Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Opening Aug. 21

  • Unhinged
  • Inception 10th Anniversary Event
  • Words on Bathroom Walls
  • Cut Throat City
  • The Burnt Orange Heresy
  • Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula

Opening Aug. 28

  • The New Mutants
  • The Person History of David Copperfield

Opening Sept. 3

  • Tenet

Opening Sept. 18

  • Kajillionaire
  • The King's Man

Opening Sept. 25

  • Greenland

Opening Oct. 2

  • Wonder Woman 1984

Opening Oct. 23

  • Lord and Miller Connected

Opening Nov. 6

  • Black Widow

Opening Nov. 20

  • No Time to Die
  • Soul

To purchase advance tickets, click here

For more on their reopening procedures, click here.