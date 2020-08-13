What movies will be showing at AMC Theaters; 15 cent ticket prices on reopening day

As the theaters reopen, AMC says masks will be required for all.

AMC announce the reopening of their theaters nationwide after closing down due to COVID-19.

AMC theaters will offer ticket prices of 15 cents per movie on its reopening day, Aug. 20.

Below is a complied list of movie showings:

Opening Aug. 20

Beauty and the Beast

Black Panther

Back to the Future

Bloodshot

The Goonies

I Still Believe

Jumanji: The Next Level

Sonic the Hedgehog

Grease

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Opening Aug. 21

Unhinged

Inception 10th Anniversary Event

Words on Bathroom Walls

Cut Throat City

The Burnt Orange Heresy

Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula

Opening Aug. 28

The New Mutants

The Person History of David Copperfield

Opening Sept. 3

Tenet

Opening Sept. 18

Kajillionaire

The King's Man

Opening Sept. 25

Greenland

Opening Oct. 2

Wonder Woman 1984

Opening Oct. 23

Lord and Miller Connected

Opening Nov. 6

Black Widow

Opening Nov. 20

No Time to Die

Soul

To purchase advance tickets, click here.

As the theaters reopen, AMC says masks will be required for all.