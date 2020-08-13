What movies will be showing at AMC Theaters; 15 cent ticket prices on reopening day

AMC announce the reopening of their theaters nationwide after closing down due to COVID-19.
AMC theaters will offer ticket prices of 15 cents per movie on its reopening day, Aug. 20.
Below is a complied list of movie showings:
Opening Aug. 20
- Beauty and the Beast
- Black Panther
- Back to the Future
- Bloodshot
- The Goonies
- I Still Believe
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Grease
- Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Opening Aug. 21
- Unhinged
- Inception 10th Anniversary Event
- Words on Bathroom Walls
- Cut Throat City
- The Burnt Orange Heresy
- Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula
Opening Aug. 28
- The New Mutants
- The Person History of David Copperfield
Opening Sept. 3
- Tenet
Opening Sept. 18
- Kajillionaire
- The King's Man
Opening Sept. 25
- Greenland
Opening Oct. 2
- Wonder Woman 1984
Opening Oct. 23
- Lord and Miller Connected
Opening Nov. 6
- Black Widow
Opening Nov. 20
- No Time to Die
- Soul
To purchase advance tickets, click here.
As the theaters reopen, AMC says masks will be required for all.
For more on their reopening procedures, click here.