PALESTINE, Texas — The possibility of being in an active shooter situation is a reality most people would like to ignore. While the chances are slim you will be an active shooter situation, authorities say being prepared could mean the difference of life and death.

On Thursday, Corporal Jospeh Tinsley with the Palestine Police Department led an active shooter training course at Palestine High School.

The free training session, which lasted about two hours, taught those attending not only what to do but what police do to respond so police can get to both the shooter and victims faster.

Tinsley taught attendees three important actions to give them the best chance at survival: Avoid, Deny, Defend.

Avoid:

Make sure you are always aware of your surroundings. Know where every exit is, wherever you are. If you can get away, do so ASAP and call 9-1-1.

Deny:

If you cannot run away, the next step is to deny the shooter access to you. Lock the door, turn off any lights and try to be out of the shooters sight.

Defend:

If the shooter is able to still get through to you, then the last resort is to defend yourself the best you can.

Corporal Tinsley says these actions are key to giving yourself the best chance of survival.

Tinsley will hold another active shooter class for those still interested. The class will be Tuesday, August 13 at Westwood High School. The sessions begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.