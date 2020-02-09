What to know before the November election in Smith County

Early voting will take place starting Oct. 13 until Oct. 30.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The November 3 election is two months away, and chances are by now many people have already seen misinformation floating around social media as it draws nearer.

One of the best ways to know if something is false, is to arm yourself with knowledge about the upcoming election.

"The last day to register to vote or change your name or address is October the fifth," Karen Nelson, Smith County elections administrator, said.

Early voting will take place for three weeks starting Oct. 13 until Oct. 30, to provide more opportunities for people to make it to the polls because of the pandemic. Nelson says Smith County will have seven locations open during that time, an increase of two compared to normal elections.

“And we have weekend hours available and a lot of seven days available,” she said.

There will be 35 places to cast a ballot on Nov. 3 in Smith County. Rumors have spread across social media that “armed militias” might be outside, but Nelson says she hasn’t heard of anything locally.

"The state hasn't said anything about allowing for extra security or anything like that at the location,” she said. "We're always going to have extra workers on hand to kind of monitor our lines.”

The Tyler Police Department says there are currently no plans to have any officers posted at a polling location, but officers will be aware of those locations to respond if necessary.

If someone does not feel comfortable voting in person during the pandemic, there are other options. Smith County offers curbside voting for those physically unable to go inside.

"We have a sign out, it has a telephone number, they call us if they’re by their selves and then we can send the election worker out," Nelson said. “Or if they have a family member/friend with them, that person can come in with their ID and wait in line for them and check them in and tell the election judge there's someone in the car, and then they bring everything out there to them.”

There’s also the option to mail in a ballot for those 65 and older. So far 6,000 people have registered for that option in Smith County.

"They can call our office and we can mail them application,” she said. “So once we have the application on file, then the ballot becomes available at the end of September.

Nelson says there’s also some confusion about the mail in ballots as political parties have been mailing people applications. She says as long as the elections office has one on file the person will receive their ballot.

Lastly, people can file an absentee ballot, which Nelson says is “open to anyone.” This one requires an application to be filled out as well.

"An absentee ballot voting in Texas is early voting," she said.