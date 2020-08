Demographers and other experts say the Census Bureau’s ability to get a “true and accurate count” for the 2020 census is in doubt.

TYLER, Texas — Since the last census in 2010, Texas has added about 4 million people — more than any other state — to its population.

An overwhelming percentage of those additions — as much as 87% — are Black, Hispanic and other communities of color, according to the Texas Demographic Center.

These populations are historically considered among the hardest to count.