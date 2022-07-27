MEGA MILLIONS: What would East Texans spend their fortune on?

Tuesday's prize prize has many East Texans hitting up local stores to purchase a ticket in hopes of winning it big.

TYLER, Texas — The Mega Millions has hit yet another huge jackpot at $830 million, the fourth largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.

"I think I had maybe 15 or 16 people come in and buy mega million-dollar tickets," Haley Trawick, Cashier at Mahi Food Mark said. "Someone just spent $50 buying multiple rows, so they got 30 rows of tickets in just hopes that they win, you never know."

The jackpot is a prize many hope to win and some already have plans on what they'd spend their fortune on.

"I would take my wife out on a nice vacation and two, I would look into buying a solar roof and go solar," Eric Schugel said. "It's a huge chunk so you would have to do something for the community."

Trawick says her plans would also include giving back.

"I would give back to my school, the church that I was raised in my whole life and, plus, I'm adopted so I would give back to my adopted family," Haley Trawick, Cashier at Mahi Food Mark said. "Maybe an adoption agency because it hits close to home."

Some have plans to invest it back into their hometown.

"I would give back to the community in New Orleans, the school system and to kids, that's not getting the help that they need," Henry Smith said. "And of course, give my mom and my sister a new house to live in."

Some first-time participants are optimistic about winning big in Tuesday night's drawing.

"It's really a luck thing so hopefully I'm one of the lucky ones, and I'm 100 percent confident right now that I'll win," Dea'ante Carhee said.