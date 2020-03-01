TYLER, Texas — In October, the federal government will require U.S. residents to obtain a "Real ID" for domestic flights and other uses.

The Real ID will look similar to a normal state identification but will feature a gold circle with a star. Real IDs are meant to apply a uniform standard of security to all state issued ID’s across the country.

The State of Texas has issued Real IDs since October 10, 2016. So if you have renewed your license after that date, it is likely your identification is a Real ID.

State issued identifications, like driver's licenses, will still be valid for state-level purposes. For example, if you are registering to vote or get pulled over by an officer, your license will still be accepted without the Real ID symbol.

However, if you plan on flying domestically, you will not be allowed through security without the Real ID symbol.

If you already have an unexpired Texas Driver’s License, you can renew that license online or in person at a Texas Department of Public Safety location. All you need to complete the renewal is your current license.

If you have an expired Texas driver’s license, or a license from another state, you must renew your license at a Texas Department of Public Safety location.

The process requires that you bring multiple documents such as a copy of your birth certificate, social security card and Texas vehicle registration.

You can find exactly which documents apply to you on the DPS website, where they have a checklist of everything you may need.