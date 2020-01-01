TYLER, Texas — From sparklers to poppers, Americans love fireworks. When holidays such as New Year's Eve rolls around, fireworks can be the perfect way to celebrate.

However, without keeping the law in mind, fireworks users could land a fine while celebrating 2020 with a boom.

Most cities including Tyler, Longview and White Oak prohibit the use of fireworks within city limits. In Longview, violators could see a fine as high as $2,000.

Restrictions for the personal use of fireworks are more relaxed in unincorporated areas, and fireworks are allowed outside city limits in most counties including Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Upshur and Panola counties. However, even in these areas, it is still illegal to:

Shoot fireworks from or toward a vehicle and boat

Shoot fireworks from a public road, public land, park or lake

Shoot fireworks within 600 feet of a church, hospital, child-care facility, primary or high school without written permission

Officials are reminding people to obey laws and follow precautions when setting off fireworks.

Last year, more than 9,000 people went to emergency rooms with fireworks injuries. Five of those people died.

Local fire marshal's offices are offering up the following tips to ensure East Texans have a fun and safe New Year's Eve:

Follow directions of use

Do not point fireworks in the direction of other people

Keep a bucket of water, water hose or other water source nearby

Have adult supervision for kids during use

Dispose of used fireworks in water

Avoid being under the influence of alcohol or drugs during use

Also, authorities remind that celebratory gunfire is illegal. In addition to that, it could potentially lead to seriously bodily harm or death. A single bullet fired in the air can come down at speeds up to 300-feet per second.

To view state laws related to the personal use of fireworks, the American Pyrotechnics Association maintains a directory of state fireworks laws.