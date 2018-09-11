'Coach' isn't the only leadership title John Huffstelter has held. Before putting on his whistle, he proudly served as an officer in the United States Marines as well.

”That’s what I thought I wanted to do long term was have a career as an officer in the Marine Corps. My first year got my duty station a couple of Marines approach me about being on the recreational football team," Huffstetler remembered. "I told them I didn't really want to play anymore, but I always wanted to coach."

Huffstetler started his coaching career during his time off and realized he had a knack working with young people.

He joined the Gilmer Buckeyes' coaching staff in 2017. Just a year later, he already has an impact on his players.

“He’s just always been there for us just been building the relationship with us," senior Brandon Leigan said. "He’s always looking out for us and making sure we’re out of trouble.”

Huffstetler says one of the values he makes sure his players carry on with them his confidence in tough situations.

"A lot of young people don’t see the ability that they have they don’t always have the confidence that you see in that person," Huffstetler said. "Being able to take football put them in in adverse situation get them challenge and help them through that it’s just such a great opportunity.”

