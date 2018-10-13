LONGVIEW — John King took over as head coach of the Longview Lobos more than a decade ago.

In those years, he has put up more than 150 wins, the most in school history.

"One word how I coach: Passionate," King said. "Football means so much to everyone, [especially] me personally. There's a passion for it."

There is little doubt that King is a winner. He's been to the playoffs in each of his 14 seasons with the Lobos. He has won 12 district titles and made it to the state finals twice.

"This head job is the only one I wanted," King said. "I'm proud to say I'm the head coach of the Longview Lobos, and I want to keep it as long as I can."

King looks poised to win his way toward another playoff birth. Longview is 6-0 and 2-0 in their district so far this year.

© 2018 KYTX