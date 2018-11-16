If Lindale players were to describe defensive coordinator Scott Rozell, it would be intense.

“He’s going to coach you with that intense edge and it’s only going to make you better in the long run,” defensive end Barrett Soriano said.

He strives to make an impact and difference in young men's lives.

“They’re going to learn work ethic, and they’re going to learn at their best when their best is required, to be a teammate, to be relied upon and how to rely upon someone else.” Rozell explained.

He is able to teach students and players skills that will help them succeed because he, himself has those skills.

“He's a hard worker, really, really hard worker," Head Coach Chris Cochran said. "He’s the last one out of this office Sunday night when we plan. These young guys have really grown up and that has a lot to do with him and how he's coached them."

He is respected both by those who work beside him and the kids on the field.

“I wouldn’t ask for any other coach,” Soriano said.

“It’s a calling, it’s my mission field," Rozell said. "I don't’ go to other places to minister, I don’t go to other countries. My mission field is in between those lines on the practice field and Eagle stadium ever Friday night and make a difference in young men's lives like coaches did for me.”

© 2018 KYTX