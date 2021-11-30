Tyler Whataburgers to host fundraiser for annual Blue Santa shopping spree

The fundraiser, “Oh! What-A-Night,” will be from 5-7 p.m. at Whataburgers in Tyler to fund the annual shopping spree at Walmart for kids.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video is from 2017.

For two hours Tuesday evening, purchases at 12 Tyler Whataburger locations will help kids in need this Christmas season as 50% goes toward the Tyler Patrolman’s Association’s annual Blue Santa shopping event.

The fundraiser, “Oh! What-A-Night,” will be 5 to 7 p.m. at Whataburgers in Tyler to fund the annual shopping spree at Walmart for kids chosen to participate by local law enforcement officers.

Blue Santa began in 2007 in Tyler, and the program has continued to build relationships between kids and law enforcement in East Texas.