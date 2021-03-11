LIST: Where can kids ages 5-11 get Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine in East Texas?

Most vaccine shipments are expected to arrive in the next week.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ship Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to more than 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week.

The CDC will deliver 1,010,700 doses of the vaccine to Texas vaccine providers and 349,200 doses will be delivered to pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11.

More than 400,000 doses of vaccine have already arrived with 162,000 expected to arrive Wednesday, and delivery of the full amount will continue through the next week.

“Vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 helps to protect all Texans from COVID-19,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “Twenty-two Texas children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from complications of COVID-19 and 118 have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. The pediatric vaccine will further help reduce the spread of disease and prevent the rare but serious complications of COVID-19 in this age group.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for the pediatric vaccine on Friday, and vaccine started arriving in Texas on Monday.

Below is a list of locations in East Texas that will be getting the pediatric vaccine in the DSHS' first allocation:

ANDERSON COUNTY

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 2107 S. Loop 256 in Palestine (300 doses)

ANGELINA COUNTY

Angelina County and Cities Health District - 503 Hill St. Ste. 100 in Lufkin (600 doses)

BOWIE COUNTY

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 210 N. McCoy Blvd. in New Boston (300 doses)

Colom and Carney Main Clinic - 5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd. in Texarkana (600 doses)

Super 1 Pharmacy - 2610 Richmond Rd. in Texarkana (300 doses)

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Family Circle of Care - 510 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville (600 doses)

Cherokee County Health Department - 803 College Ave. in Jacksonville (100 doses)

GREGG COUNTY

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 747 US Hwy. 259 N. in Kilgore (300 doses)

Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 - 110 Johnston St. in Longview (300 doses)

Ancor Hath Center - 818 N. 4th St. in Longview (300 doses)

1st Choice Pediatrics - 1205 N. 6th St. in Longview (300 doses)

Super 1 Pharmacy - 1217 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview (300 doses)

Super 1 Pharmacy - 1800 S. High St. in Longview (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 3354 Gilmer Rd. in Longview (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 200 W. US Hwy. 80 in White Oak (300 doses)

HARRISON COUNTY

Super 1 Pharmacy 207 E. End Blvd. in Marshall (300 doses)

Harrison County Health District - 805 Lindsey Dr. in Marshall (100 doses)

HENDERSON COUNTY

Family Circle of Care - 1001 N. Palestine St. in Athens (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 807 E. Tyler St. in Athens (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 703 Hwy. 31 E. in Chandler (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 210 S. Seven Points Dr. in Kemp (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 1200 S. 3rd St. in Mabank (300 doses)

HOPKINS COUNTY

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 809 Gilmer Rd. in Sulphur Springs (300 doses)

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue - 212 E. Pilar St. in Nacogdoches (600 doses)

POLK COUNTY

Livingston Pharmacy - 714 W. Church St. in Livingston (300 doses)

RAINS COUNTY

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 959 E. US Hwy. 69 in Emory (300 doses)

SHELBY COUNTY

Aurora Concepts - 233 Hurst St. in Center (300 doses)

SMITH COUNTY

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 213 Doctor M Roper Pkwy. N. in Bullard (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 20100 Hwy. 155 S. in Flint (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 521 S. Main St. in Lindale (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 2734 E. 5th St. in Tyler (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 100 Rice Rd. in Tyler (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 2020 Roseland Blvd. in Tyler (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 601 Hwy. 100 N. in Whitehouse (300 doses)

Super 1 Pharmacy - 3828 Troup Hwy. in Tyler (300 doses)

Super 1 Pharmacy - 1105 E. Gentry Pkwy. in Tyler (300 doses)

Super 1 Pharmacy - 113 NNW Loop 323 in Tyler (300 doses)

Super 1 Pharmacy - 172 Centennial Pkwy. in Tyler (300 doses)

Fresh by Brookshire's Pharmacy - 6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler (300 doses)

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Herrington-Ornelas HealthPark - 3593 E. Grande Blvd. in Tyler (900 doses)

Texas Department of State Health Services - 2521 W. Front St. in Tyler (600 doses)

Family Circle of Care - 2990 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler (300 doses)

Family Circle of Care - 214 E. Houston St. in Tyler (300 doses)

NET Health - 816 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler (300 doses)

UT Health Science Center at Tyler - 11937 US Hwy. 271 (300 doses)

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - 800 E. Dawson St. in Tyler (300 doses)

TITUS COUNTY

Titus Regional Medical Center - 2001 N. Jefferson Ave. in Mount Pleasant (600 doses)

Super 1 Pharmacy - 602 S. Jefferson Ave. in Mount Pleasant (300 doses)

UPSHUR COUNTY

Divine Grace Pharmacy - 1970 US Hwy. 259 S. in Diana (300 doses)

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 880 E. SH 243 in Canton (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 205 W. Frank St. in Grand Saline (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 706 W. Main St. in Van (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 1105 W. S. Commerce St. in Wills Point (300 doses)

WOOD COUNTY

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 1478 N. Beaulah St. in Hawkins (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 1224 N. Pacific St. in Mineola (300 doses)

Brookshire's Pharmacy - 502 E. Goode. St. in Quitman (300 doses)

The pediatric vaccine comes in a different formulation from the vaccine approved for adults, so it is important to seek out providers who have received the pediatric vaccine when getting children in this age group vaccinated.