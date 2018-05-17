The Longview Police Department is asking the public's help to find the suspect in a hit and run that happened at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of East Marshall Avenue.

In a video posted on the department's Facebook page, a dark 1990's Chevrolet pickup pulls out in front of a car in the road.

After hitting the other vehicle, the pickup driver left the scene.

According to police, this was a serious accident that caused some major damage.

The department is asking anyone with information that would lead investigators to the vehicle and its driver to contact Officer Grisham at 903-239-5516.

