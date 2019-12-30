TYLER, Texas — Each year, millions of Americans celebrate the coming of a new year at bars or parties across the country. While there is nothing wrong with toasting 2020, getting behind the wheel after that toast can have tragic consequences.

If you plan on partying this New Year's Eve, you can take advantage of a number of free ride options available to keep you safe.

First and foremost, the safest thing to do is arrange for a designated driver in your group. You do not need to wait for someone to pick you up and you do not have to leave your car at a bar or someone's house.

Each year, AAA offers people nationwide a free ride and tow within 10 miles of their destination through their Holiday Safe Ride Program. You do not have to be a member of AAA to take advantage of the program.

In Texas, call (800) 222-4357 or (800-AAA-HELP) to set up your ride.

In Tyler and Longview, Roberts & Roberts is partnering with the Tyler Cab Company for rides on New Year's Eve.

To set up your ride, call (903)-592-3232.

Longview Transit is also partnering with R&K Distributors to provide free rides to anyone within the city of Longvew on New Year's Eve.

You can set up your ride by calling: (903)-753-2287 ext. 10.

If you have a friend with a Lyft app, they can use a promo code to get you a discounted ride, provided you do not have an existing account.

Remember, it is always important that you get home safely and you do your part to make sure others do as well. So even if you cannot get a free ride, it is always better to pay for a cab or ride share than go to jail or worse.

Stay safe East Texas!