If you don't feel like making a cheesecake on July 30, not to worry, East Texas has you covered.

Village Bakery in Tyler, TX

Open 7-6 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Janie’s Cakes in Tyler, TX

Open 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Bryan’s Cheesecakes – Canton, TX

Sold at the Foundry in Tyler

Open 10 a.m. in Canton

5 out of 5 stars on Facebook Reviews

Butcher Shop in Longview, TX

Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. EVERY DAY

Restaurant, bakery and market with custom cakes and deli meats

Copeland’s of New Orleans in Longview, TX

New Orleans-based chain with menu of Cajun-Creole food and signature drinks.

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

