If you don't feel like making a cheesecake on July 30, not to worry, East Texas has you covered.
Village Bakery in Tyler, TX
- Open 7-6 p.m.
- Closed Sundays
Janie’s Cakes in Tyler, TX
- Open 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Closed Saturdays and Sundays
Bryan’s Cheesecakes – Canton, TX
- Sold at the Foundry in Tyler
- Open 10 a.m. in Canton
- 5 out of 5 stars on Facebook Reviews
Butcher Shop in Longview, TX
- Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. EVERY DAY
- Restaurant, bakery and market with custom cakes and deli meats
Copeland’s of New Orleans in Longview, TX
- New Orleans-based chain with menu of Cajun-Creole food and signature drinks.
- Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
