LIST: Where to get free, discounted school supplies in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — After an unprecedented year, community organizations across East Texas are paying it forward and helping ease families' financial burdens by providing free school supplies.
Below are different events at which parents can pick up school supplies for students at little or no cost:
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Legacy Closet Back to School Shopping Days for foster/adoptive parents
- 2545 Judson Rd. in Longview
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Please book a time to shop by contacting Legacy Closet on Facebook.
Thursday, Aug. 5
School is Cool
- 2000 N. Forest Ave. in Tyler
- 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Only children who are present will receive a backpack.
Friday, Aug 6
Yates Park Curbside School Supply Train
- 1005 Texas 64 in Henderson
- 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Open to all Rusk County residents; children must be accompanied by an adult.
Legacy Closet Back to School Shopping Days for foster/adoptive parents
- 2545 Judson Rd. in Longview
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Please book a time to shop by contacting Legacy Closet on Facebook.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Thrive Longview Free Shoes
- 600 W. Garfield Dr. in Longview
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Families must pre-register here.
Three Girls Nutrition Back to School Bash
- 174 Beechwood Dr. in Longview
- 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Legacy Closet Back to School Shopping Days for foster/adoptive parents
- 2545 Judson Rd. in Longview
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Please book a time to shop by contacting Legacy Closet on Facebook.
West Loop 281 Church of Christ Back to School Backpack Giveaway
- 4408 W. Loop 281 in Longview
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Love Big Sandy Back to School Bash
- 401 N. Wildcat Dr. in Big Sandy
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- In addition to free school supplies, free haircuts and eye screenings will be provided.
West End Park Back 2 School Giveaway
- 1401 W. Houston St. in Marshall
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- In addition to free school supplies, school uniforms will also be provided.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Rosewood Funeral Home's Back 2 School Bash
- 401 N. Fifth St. in Longview
- 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Legacy Closet Back to School Shopping Days for foster/adoptive parents
- 2545 Judson Rd. in Longview
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Please book a time to shop by contacting Legacy Closet on Facebook.
Thursday, Aug. 12
2Brothers Party Rental Back to School Bash
- 2402 N. Longview St. in Kilgore
- 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- School supplies will be limited.
Friday, Aug. 13
Fre'Duh's Scratch Kitchen Backpack Giveaway
- 401 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview
- 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- The restaurant will give away 50 backpacks.