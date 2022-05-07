LIST: Where to vote, what's on the ballot in East Texas for May 7 election

TYLER, Texas — The May 7 city, school and constitutional amendment election is on the horizon and voters should ensure they have the information needed to cast a ballot in the Lone Star State.
Some important changes to Texas voting laws include:
No more automatic distribution of mail-in ballots
While many Texans might automatically qualify for mail-in voting, they won't automatically receive an application
Senate Bill 1 prevents election officials from sending unsolicited mail ballot applications. If they do so, they'll face a state jail felony charge.
Updated ID requirements
Mail voters will now have to include one of three identification methods on their ballot: Their driver's license number, election identification certificate or the last four digits of their Social Security number. That's in addition to a signature that can be matched with a previous signature in Texas Department of Public Safety records.
More autonomy for poll watchers
Poll watchers, who observe voting and counting for each political party, will now have "free movement" in voting precincts, though they still won't have be able to watch people cast their ballot.
Under previously law, poll watchers were allowed to sit "conveniently near" election workers, according to the Texas Tribune.
Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.
Below is a list of races that will be on East Texans' ballots (ballots vary depending on county, district, precinct, school district, etc.):
STATEWIDE
STATE OF TEXAS PROP. 1
The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
- For
- Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROP. 2
The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
- For
- Against
ANDERSON COUNTY
ELKHART CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2
- Billy Jack Wright
- James Chris Sheridan
- Randy McCoy
PALESTINE MAYOR
- Justin Florence
- Mitchell Jordan
- Vickey L. Chivers
- Alex Nemer
- Ava Harmon
PALESTINE CITY COUNCIL DIST. 5
- Jason H. Chapman
- Krissy Clark
ANGELINA COUNTY
CHEROKEE COUNTY
BULLARD ISD PROP. A
The issuance of $82 million of bonds by BISD for school facilities and acquiring sites for school facilities and levying taxes n payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
BULLARD ISD PROP. B
The issuance of $21 million of bonds by BISD for facilities consisting of tennis courts, baseball and softball fields, and a multipurpose facility, and to acquire any necessary sites therefore and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
RUSK CITY PROP. A
Shall Article II, Section 2 of the City Charter be amended to increase the time period a candidate for City Council must have resided in the City of Rusk from six months to 12 months prior to the date of the election?
- For
- Against
RUSK CITY PROP. B
Shall Article IV, Section 1of the City Charter be amended to allow the City Manager to reside outside the city limit, provided he/she establish residence within the Rusk ISD and maintain the same during the balance o the tenure of his/her appointment?
- For
- Against
RUSK CITY PROP. C
Shall Article IV, Section 15 of the City Charter be amended to clarify that while a petition for recall of any council member, including the Mayor may be signed by any registered voter residing within the City of Rusk, only citizens residing in the district of the council members wo is the subject of a recall may cast a ballot for his/her removal during a recall election, and that if the Mayor is the subject of a recall election, said election will be at large?
- For
- Against
RUSK CITY PROP. D
Shall Article XIII, Section 17 of the City Charter be amended by deleting language in conflict with Section 18 of the same article to make it clear that a Council member may be the subject to only one recall election during any single term?
- For
- Against
GREGG COUNTY
CITY OF LONGVIEW PROP. A
The issuance of $45,600,000 of bonds by the city of Longview for the purpose of finding all or a portion of the city's unfunded, accrued liability to the Longview Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund, and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.
- For
- Against
GLADEWATER CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4
- Jacob Jed Garland
- Teddy W. Sorrells, Jr.
KILGORE ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 6
- Rachel Harrington
- Joe T. Parker
PINE TREE ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 4
- Frank Richards
- Rob Woods
PINE TREE ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 5
- Tony Hawkins
- Cindy Gabehart
WHITE OAK ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 1
- David Carr
- Shelly Smith
- Jackson Howard
WHITE OAK ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 2
- Jessica Hughes
- Sean Butler
HARRISON COUNTY
CITY OF MARSHALL COUNCIL MEMBER
- Ken Moon
- Veronique Ramirez
- Reba Godfrey
NEW DIANA ISD PROP. A
The issuance of $23,210,000 of bond by the New Diana ISD for school facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
NEW DIANA ISD PROP. B
The issuance of $550,000 of bonds by the New Diana ISD for tennis courts and a softball field press box and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
WASKOM ISD BOARD AT LARGE
- Jarrad Maxwell
- Danny Cox
- Dane Loyd
- Linda Bond
HENDERSON COUNTY
BROWNSBORO ISD PROP. A
The issuance of $20,550,000 of bonds by the Brownsboro Independent School District for a new auditorium with practice space, CTE/health science addition and AG workshop renovation at the high school, and cafeteria expansion at the junior high, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
CITY OF ATHENS PROP. A
Reduction of local sales and use tax in the city dedicated for the benefit of a Section 4B economic development corporation from one-half of 1% to one-fourth of 1% and increasing the sales and use tax designated for property tax relief from one-f of 1% o five-eighths of 1% and increasing the sales and use tax designated for general revenue from 1% to 1-1/8%.
- For
- Against
CITY OF CHANDLER COUNCIL MEMBER
- Lauren Fletcher-Kendrick
- Stacey Dickson
- Cy Ditzler
- Janeice Lunsford
- Charlie Stringer
- Conley Cade
CITY OF GUN BARREL CITY MAYOR
- Zachary Kennedy
- David Skains
- Linda Rankin
CITY OF SEVEN POINTS MAYOR
- Skippy Waters
- Wanda Nichols
CROSS ROADS ISD PROP. A
The issuance of $6,000,000 of bonds by the Cross Roads Independent School District for new baseball/softball complexes, a field house/restroom/concession area, elementary playground improvements, band hall renovations, and a new track surface and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
CROSS ROADS ISD PROP. B
The issuance of $1,000,000 of bonds by the Cross Roads Independent School District for artificial turf for the football field and energy-efficient lighting and control equipment and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
MABANK ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 2
- Mikey Thompson
- Denise Mitchel
MABANK ISD PROP. A
The issuance of $94 million of bonds by the Mabank ISD for constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
TRINITY VALLEY CC TRUSTEE DIST. 7
- Kevin Kilman
- Jerry Stone
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
CHIRENO ISD TRSUTEE
- Craig Fowler
- Rob Czekner
- Jared Chandler
- Jason Brown
- Jacob Permenter
- Shane Babbs
CUSHING ISD TRUSTEE
- Jared LoStracco
- Carrie Duncan
- Jamie Dawson
- Anna Thomas
- Lynda Langham
- Monni Gary
- Dolan Procell
NACOGDOCHES COUNCILMEMBER SOUTHEAST WARD
- Benjamin Sullivan
- Roy Boldon
NACOGDOCHES COUNCILMEMBER SOUTHWEST WARD
- Jay Anderson
- Donald Lacey
- Chad Huckaby
NACOGDOCHES ISD TRUSTEE AT LARGE
- Demond Jackson
- Kalie Pitcock
- Greg McEntire
- Mike Claude
RAINS COUNTY
ALBA-GOLDEN ISD TRUSTEE
- C.H. Campbell
- Grant Keller
- Dwayne Ellis
- Dustin Lavy
- Dwayne Thompson
- Matt Haisten
ALBA-GOLDEN ISD PROP. A
The issuance of $16 million of bonds for the construction, renovation, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax sufficient without limit as to rate or around to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
RUSK COUNTY
SMITH COUNTY
ARP CITY COUNCIL
- Roy R. Reynolds
- Gary McDonald
- Bob Simonson
- Robin Everett
- Craig Robinson
- Erin Holcomb Gerometta
- Rod Langlinais
ARP ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 6
- Mike McClure
- Jared Shores
ARP MAYOR
- Dennis L. Ford
- Penny Orr
- Damon Nichols
CHAPEL HILL ISD PLACE 2
- Emmanuel Brown
- David Acker
CHAPEL HILL ISD PROP. A
The issuance of $113,060,000 of bonds by the Chapel Hill ISD for school facilities and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
CHAPEL HILL ISD PROP. B
The issuance of $12,180,000 of bonds by the Chapel Hill ISD for a multipurpose indoor facility and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
HIDEAWAY ALDERMAN PLACE 4
- Gwyn Jeter Horn
- Michael Foreman
HIDEAWAY ALDERMAN PLACE 5
- Steven L. Johnston
- Melissa Sailers
LINDALE ALDERMAN PLACE 4
- Owen Scott
- Sallie Black
- Jerretta Nance Pate
LINDALE ALDERMAN PLACE 5
- Brandon Whiteham
- Gavin Rasco
LINDALE ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 4
- Karen Gott
- B. Lynn Veitch
TYLER ISD PROP. A
The issuance of bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $89,000,000 to pay for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district including the renovation, expansion and/or improvement of Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School, and for the costs of the issuance o the bonds, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
WHITEHOUSE ISD PLACE 6
- Preston Proctor
- Froncel Burns
- Nick Moss
UPSHUR COUNTY
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
EDGEWOOD ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 3
- Jacob Phillips
- Casey Lasater
EDGEWOOD ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 5
- Dean Stoltzfus
- Jeromey Rose
GRAND SALINE ISD TRUSTEE
- Dean Phillips
- Nick Haley
- Casey Jordan
VAN CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4
- Mark Thompson
- Drew Cole
- Bill Dwyer
- Melissa Rust
VAN MAYOR
- Don Smith
- Tammy L. Huff
WILLS POINT COUNCILMEMBER
- Mike D. Jones
- Ken Byd
- Wade Emerson
- Zachary DeLovely
WOOD COUNTY
MINEOLA ISD PROP. A
The issuance of $29,855,000 of bonds for the construction acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, including construction of a primary school campus and a CTE center and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is property tax increase.
- For
- Against
MINEOLA ISD TRUSTEE
- Janice Etheridge
- Todd Q. Morgan
- Glen Dossett
- Jill Melvin Quiambao
QUITMAN ISD TRUSTEE
- Raymond Peek
- Brook Rogers
- Todd Williams