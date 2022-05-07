LIST: Where to vote, what's on the ballot in East Texas for May 7 election

Below is a list of races that will be on East Texans' ballots (ballots vary depending on county, district, precinct, school district, etc.).

TYLER, Texas — The May 7 city, school and constitutional amendment election is on the horizon and voters should ensure they have the information needed to cast a ballot in the Lone Star State.

Some important changes to Texas voting laws include:

No more automatic distribution of mail-in ballots

While many Texans might automatically qualify for mail-in voting, they won't automatically receive an application

Senate Bill 1 prevents election officials from sending unsolicited mail ballot applications. If they do so, they'll face a state jail felony charge.

Updated ID requirements

Mail voters will now have to include one of three identification methods on their ballot: Their driver's license number, election identification certificate or the last four digits of their Social Security number. That's in addition to a signature that can be matched with a previous signature in Texas Department of Public Safety records.

More autonomy for poll watchers

Poll watchers, who observe voting and counting for each political party, will now have "free movement" in voting precincts, though they still won't have be able to watch people cast their ballot.

Under previously law, poll watchers were allowed to sit "conveniently near" election workers, according to the Texas Tribune.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.

STATEWIDE

STATE OF TEXAS PROP. 1

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

For

Against

STATE OF TEXAS PROP. 2

The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

For

Against

ANDERSON COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

ELKHART CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2

Billy Jack Wright

James Chris Sheridan

Randy McCoy

PALESTINE MAYOR

Justin Florence

Mitchell Jordan

Vickey L. Chivers

Alex Nemer

Ava Harmon

PALESTINE CITY COUNCIL DIST. 5

Jason H. Chapman

Krissy Clark

ANGELINA COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

BULLARD ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $82 million of bonds by BISD for school facilities and acquiring sites for school facilities and levying taxes n payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

BULLARD ISD PROP. B

The issuance of $21 million of bonds by BISD for facilities consisting of tennis courts, baseball and softball fields, and a multipurpose facility, and to acquire any necessary sites therefore and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

RUSK CITY PROP. A

Shall Article II, Section 2 of the City Charter be amended to increase the time period a candidate for City Council must have resided in the City of Rusk from six months to 12 months prior to the date of the election?

For

Against

RUSK CITY PROP. B

Shall Article IV, Section 1of the City Charter be amended to allow the City Manager to reside outside the city limit, provided he/she establish residence within the Rusk ISD and maintain the same during the balance o the tenure of his/her appointment?

For

Against

RUSK CITY PROP. C

Shall Article IV, Section 15 of the City Charter be amended to clarify that while a petition for recall of any council member, including the Mayor may be signed by any registered voter residing within the City of Rusk, only citizens residing in the district of the council members wo is the subject of a recall may cast a ballot for his/her removal during a recall election, and that if the Mayor is the subject of a recall election, said election will be at large?

For

Against

RUSK CITY PROP. D

Shall Article XIII, Section 17 of the City Charter be amended by deleting language in conflict with Section 18 of the same article to make it clear that a Council member may be the subject to only one recall election during any single term?

For

Against

GREGG COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

CITY OF LONGVIEW PROP. A

The issuance of $45,600,000 of bonds by the city of Longview for the purpose of finding all or a portion of the city's unfunded, accrued liability to the Longview Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund, and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.

For

Against

GLADEWATER CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4

Jacob Jed Garland

Teddy W. Sorrells, Jr.

KILGORE ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 6

Rachel Harrington

Joe T. Parker

PINE TREE ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 4

Frank Richards

Rob Woods

PINE TREE ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 5

Tony Hawkins

Cindy Gabehart

WHITE OAK ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 1

David Carr

Shelly Smith

Jackson Howard

WHITE OAK ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 2

Jessica Hughes

Sean Butler

HARRISON COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

CITY OF LONGVIEW PROP. A

The issuance of $45,600,000 of bonds by the city of Longview for the purpose of finding all or a portion of the city's unfunded, accrued liability to the Longview Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund, and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.

For

Against

CITY OF MARSHALL COUNCIL MEMBER

Ken Moon

Veronique Ramirez

Reba Godfrey

NEW DIANA ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $23,210,000 of bond by the New Diana ISD for school facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

NEW DIANA ISD PROP. B

The issuance of $550,000 of bonds by the New Diana ISD for tennis courts and a softball field press box and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

WASKOM ISD BOARD AT LARGE

Jarrad Maxwell

Danny Cox

Dane Loyd

Linda Bond

HENDERSON COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

BROWNSBORO ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $20,550,000 of bonds by the Brownsboro Independent School District for a new auditorium with practice space, CTE/health science addition and AG workshop renovation at the high school, and cafeteria expansion at the junior high, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

CITY OF ATHENS PROP. A

Reduction of local sales and use tax in the city dedicated for the benefit of a Section 4B economic development corporation from one-half of 1% to one-fourth of 1% and increasing the sales and use tax designated for property tax relief from one-f of 1% o five-eighths of 1% and increasing the sales and use tax designated for general revenue from 1% to 1-1/8%.

For

Against

CITY OF CHANDLER COUNCIL MEMBER

Lauren Fletcher-Kendrick

Stacey Dickson

Cy Ditzler

Janeice Lunsford

Charlie Stringer

Conley Cade

CITY OF GUN BARREL CITY MAYOR

Zachary Kennedy

David Skains

Linda Rankin

CITY OF SEVEN POINTS MAYOR

Skippy Waters

Wanda Nichols

CROSS ROADS ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $6,000,000 of bonds by the Cross Roads Independent School District for new baseball/softball complexes, a field house/restroom/concession area, elementary playground improvements, band hall renovations, and a new track surface and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

CROSS ROADS ISD PROP. B

The issuance of $1,000,000 of bonds by the Cross Roads Independent School District for artificial turf for the football field and energy-efficient lighting and control equipment and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

MABANK ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 2

Mikey Thompson

Denise Mitchel

MABANK ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $94 million of bonds by the Mabank ISD for constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

TRINITY VALLEY CC TRUSTEE DIST. 7

Kevin Kilman

Jerry Stone

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

CHIRENO ISD TRSUTEE

Craig Fowler

Rob Czekner

Jared Chandler

Jason Brown

Jacob Permenter

Shane Babbs

CUSHING ISD TRUSTEE

Jared LoStracco

Carrie Duncan

Jamie Dawson

Anna Thomas

Lynda Langham

Monni Gary

Dolan Procell

NACOGDOCHES COUNCILMEMBER SOUTHEAST WARD

Benjamin Sullivan

Roy Boldon

NACOGDOCHES COUNCILMEMBER SOUTHWEST WARD

Jay Anderson

Donald Lacey

Chad Huckaby

NACOGDOCHES ISD TRUSTEE AT LARGE

Demond Jackson

Kalie Pitcock

Greg McEntire

Mike Claude

RAINS COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

ALBA-GOLDEN ISD TRUSTEE

C.H. Campbell

Grant Keller

Dwayne Ellis

Dustin Lavy

Dwayne Thompson

Matt Haisten

ALBA-GOLDEN ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $16 million of bonds for the construction, renovation, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax sufficient without limit as to rate or around to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

RUSK COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

KILGORE ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 6

Rachel Harrington

Joe T. Parker

SMITH COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

ARP CITY COUNCIL

Roy R. Reynolds

Gary McDonald

Bob Simonson

Robin Everett

Craig Robinson

Erin Holcomb Gerometta

Rod Langlinais

ARP ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 6

Mike McClure

Jared Shores

ARP MAYOR

Dennis L. Ford

Penny Orr

Damon Nichols

BULLARD ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $82 million of bonds by BISD for school facilities and acquiring sites for school facilities and levying taxes n payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

BULLARD ISD PROP. B

The issuance of $21 million of bonds by BISD for facilities consisting of tennis courts, baseball and softball fields, and a multipurpose facility, and to acquire any necessary sites therefore and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

CHAPEL HILL ISD PLACE 2

Emmanuel Brown

David Acker

CHAPEL HILL ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $113,060,000 of bonds by the Chapel Hill ISD for school facilities and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

CHAPEL HILL ISD PROP. B

The issuance of $12,180,000 of bonds by the Chapel Hill ISD for a multipurpose indoor facility and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

HIDEAWAY ALDERMAN PLACE 4

Gwyn Jeter Horn

Michael Foreman

HIDEAWAY ALDERMAN PLACE 5

Steven L. Johnston

Melissa Sailers

LINDALE ALDERMAN PLACE 4

Owen Scott

Sallie Black

Jerretta Nance Pate

LINDALE ALDERMAN PLACE 5

Brandon Whiteham

Gavin Rasco

LINDALE ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 4

Karen Gott

B. Lynn Veitch

TYLER ISD PROP. A

The issuance of bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $89,000,000 to pay for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district including the renovation, expansion and/or improvement of Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School, and for the costs of the issuance o the bonds, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

WHITEHOUSE ISD PLACE 6

Preston Proctor

Froncel Burns

Nick Moss

UPSHUR COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

NEW DIANA ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $23,210,000 of bond by the New Diana ISD for school facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

NEW DIANA ISD PROP. B

The issuance of $550,000 of bonds by the New Diana ISD for tennis courts and a softball field press box and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

BROWNSBORO ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $20,550,000 of bonds by the Brownsboro Independent School District for a new auditorium with practice space, CTE/health science addition and AG workshop renovation at the high school, and cafeteria expansion at the junior high, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

EDGEWOOD ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 3

Jacob Phillips

Casey Lasater

EDGEWOOD ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 5

Dean Stoltzfus

Jeromey Rose

GRAND SALINE ISD TRUSTEE

Dean Phillips

Nick Haley

Casey Jordan

MABANK ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 2

Mikey Thompson

Denise Mitchel

MABANK ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $94 million of bonds by the Mabank ISD for constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

VAN CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4

Mark Thompson

Drew Cole

Bill Dwyer

Melissa Rust

VAN MAYOR

Don Smith

Tammy L. Huff

WILLS POINT COUNCILMEMBER

Mike D. Jones

Ken Byd

Wade Emerson

Zachary DeLovely

WOOD COUNTY

For sample ballots and polling locations/times, click here.

ALBA-GOLDEN ISD TRUSTEE

C.H. Campbell

Grant Keller

Dwayne Ellis

Dustin Lavy

Dwayne Thompson

Matt Haisten

ALBA-GOLDEN ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $16 million of bonds for the construction, renovation, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax sufficient without limit as to rate or around to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

BROWNSBORO ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $20,550,000 of bonds by the Brownsboro Independent School District for a new auditorium with practice space, CTE/health science addition and AG workshop renovation at the high school, and cafeteria expansion at the junior high, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

EDGEWOOD ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 3

Jacob Phillips

Casey Lasater

EDGEWOOD ISD TRUSTEE PLACE 5

Dean Stoltzfus

Jeromey Rose

GRAND SALINE ISD TRUSTEE

Dean Phillips

Nick Haley

Casey Jordan

MINEOLA ISD PROP. A

The issuance of $29,855,000 of bonds for the construction acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, including construction of a primary school campus and a CTE center and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is property tax increase.

For

Against

MINEOLA ISD TRUSTEE

Janice Etheridge

Todd Q. Morgan

Glen Dossett

Jill Melvin Quiambao

QUITMAN ISD TRUSTEE

Raymond Peek

Brook Rogers

Todd Williams





