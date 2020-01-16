WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Whitehouse-native Patrick Mahomes, will face the Derrick Henry-led Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Sunday at 2 p.m. on CBS 19.

At least two businesses in Tyler will hold watch parties to cheer on Mahomes.

Republic Icehouse will feature food and drink specials for fans who watch the game there.

SportsZone on Erwin Street will also hold a watch party for the game.

There are several other sports bars encouraging fans to enjoy the game there, though there will not be an organized watch party:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Walk On's

Applebee's

Where's Rufus

Lone Star Icehouse

Of course, you can watch from the comfort of your home on CBS 19.

You can e-mail news@cbs19.tv if you know of any public watch parties in the area.

