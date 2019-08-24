TYLER, Texas — As the weekend approaches, many folks will be ready to fire up the grill or hold a bonfire.

While Smith County is not under a burn ban, it does not mean there are not risks this weekend.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the county is not under a burn ban due to the rain in the last several months. However, he believes one could be coming soon.

"What we are doing is we are going to put against personal liberty versus public safety," Brooks said.

Brooks says there are several factors to be considered before a county issues the burn ban.

"The first is the Keech Biram drought index," Brooks said. "It basically measures the amount of groundwater that we have. That system runs from zero to 800."

Brooks says zero means the ground has soaked in a maximum of eight inches of rain.

"As of today, 660 on average, with a high of about 706," Brooks said. "And so what that means is that we are quickly getting to that lower level."

Among the other factors is humidity and wind.

While there is not a burn ban, Brooks says it still may not be a good idea to burn.

"If you can hold off burning, please do," Brooks said. "If you just absolutely have to burn. Just make sure that there's a defensible space around your fire."

Brooks says make sure to surround the fire with a dirt barrier to keep the flames from spreading and keep grass and debris away from the fire.

Brooks also says have a water hose or something else near by that can extinguish a fire in case of an emergency.

As far as grilling is concerned, Brooks says it is best to do on concrete or on other ground where embers cannot get out.

"And if you are have a mobile griller, I would ask that no one be grilling while they're driving down the road," Brooks said. "And believe it or not that happens quite a bit in East Texas."

Brooks also says now is a good time to check your smoke detectors in your home.