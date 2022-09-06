Traffic troubles ahead with Lake Tyler bridge closure

The project will replace the deteriorating concrete bridge will begin this Monday, with a 16-mile detour around the roadwork

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A social media post warning drivers of an upcoming traffic change due to construction has locals, like John Helmes from Arp, displeased.

"Its absolutely not reasonable," Helmes said.

That's because, the detour provided around the upcoming road work that's scheduled for this upcoming Monday will stretch across 16 miles.

"A lot of these folks out here are on fixed incomes and they're going to have to start making choices between food and gas," Helmes sad.

According to the Smith County Facebook page, Smith County Road 285 also known as Old Omen Road will be closed for approximately two months as an old concrete bridge is demolished and replaced.

Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said he realizes this will cause a "hardship" for many traveling to and from Lake Tyler, but the project was "long overdue" as the bridge is beginning to show signs of deterioration.

"It's probably about 40 to 50 years old," Davis said. "We're replacing it with a new concrete bridge that will be wider and more safe."

Officials said in a press release that the construction project is part of the Smith County Road and Bridge Bond program, with an expected completion date before the upcoming school year.

"We've looked at this time of year because school is out of session," Davis said. "There's actually three school districts this bridge would affect."

The portion of CR-285 near the intersection of Lake Meadows Road will be closed due to traffic.