Whiskey Myers, Ludarcis to play 2023 Rose City Music Festival in Tyler

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 9 and will range from $90-$200.

TYLER, Texas — A beloved East Texas band and a rap legend are set to take the stage in Downtown Tyler for the 2023 Rose City Music Festival.

According to Townsquare Media, the event will take place on the square Saturday, Oct. 14, and will be highlighted by musical guests Whiskey Myers and Ludacris. Matt Koziol and DJ Shayne Payne are also part of the lineup.

According to KNUE, last year's concert, featuring Koe Wetzel and Nelly, attracted more than 7,000 visitors to the brick streets.